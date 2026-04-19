44 from AB Party, UP Bangladesh and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement join NCP
Specific organisational responsibilities for the new members would be announced through an official press release in due course, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said
A total of 44 leaders from Amar Bangladesh Party, United Peoples Bangladesh, and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP), marking a notable expansion of the party’s political base.
The new entrants were welcomed with bouquets at a press briefing held at the party’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka on Sunday.
Speaking at the programme, NCP Convener Nahid Islam emphasised the need for a “broader alliance” of youth aligned with the spirit of the July mass uprising.
He underscored that previous political affiliations would not be a determining factor for inclusion in the party.
“Whether one comes from (Jatiyatabadi) Chhatra Dal, (Islami) Chhatra Shibir, the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, or even Bangladesh Chhatra League—former identity is not our primary concern,” he said.
However, he drew a clear boundary, stating that individuals accused of involvement in fascism, mass killing, extortion, corruption, or terrorism would not be allowed to join or remain within the party.
Nahid Islam read out the names of the 44 new members at the briefing, noting that the majority were affiliated with UP Bangladesh, alongside one leader from the AB Party and several from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
He added that specific organisational responsibilities for the new members would be announced through an official press release in due course.
Describing the development as part of an ongoing process, Nahid Islam said discussions were continuing with more individuals and groups.
“Such programmes will be held regularly, possibly every week,” he said, expressing hope that grassroots activists from platforms like UP Bangladesh across districts would gradually integrate into the NCP nationwide.
Those who join
Among the notable figures joining are Sani Abdul Haque, joint general secretary of the AB Party; Rifat Rashid, president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; its chief coordinator Hasib Al Islam; and office secretary Shahadat Hossain.
From UP Bangladesh, Convener Ali Ahsan Junayed, Chief Coordinator Rafe Salman Rifat, and Spokesperson Shahreen Ira have also joined. Both Junayed and Rafe previously served as presidents of the Dhaka University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Following the announcement, the new members were formally received by Nahid Islam and other NCP leaders with bouquets.
According to Nahid Islam, the other individuals who joined the NCP are: Ayman Rahat, Hasan Tanvir, Tanvir Ahmed Kallol, SM Sweet, Wahid Alam, Zahidur Rahman, Md Jasim Uddin, Md Mosharraf Hossain, Sultan Maruf Talha, Toufiq Mahmud, Farhana Sharmin Suchi, Sajjad Sabbir, Md Raihanul Islam, Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan, Ahmed Karim Chowdhury, Dilara Khanam, Kazi Salman, Soaib Hasan Rayan, Md Soaib Hasan, Murad Hossain, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Noman, Faiyaz Shahed, Md Imam Uddin Riyad, Mostafa Kamal Mahathir, Arafat-e-Rabbi Prince, Kazi Ahnaf Tahmid, Md Shamim, Badre Alam Shahin, Md Nazmul Haque, Masuma Billah Sabiha, Farzana Akter, Towhidul Islam (Jagannath University), Rakibul Islam (Jahangirnagar University), Sadaf Muhtasim Prantik (North South University), Mahiuddin Hasan, Md Nurul Hasan, and Al Mahmud.
Speaking at the event, Nahid Islam observed that those joining were not fundamentally different in ideology. “Though they operated from various platforms, we believe they have worked towards the same goal,” he said.
‘We must build an alternative force’
Framing the move as part of a broader political strategy, he stressed the need to build an alternative political force. “Given the way public mandates have been disregarded and how extortion, corruption, and violence are spreading, we must build an alternative force,” he said.
He added that participants of the July movement were being given particular importance. “Regardless of their platform, we invite them to join the NCP. Even those who wish to work outside formal politics—we are open to collaborating with them. A broader alliance or coalition is essential at this moment, as we cannot allow the country to revert to previous arrangements,” he said.
The press conference was moderated by NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and was attended by the party’s northern region chief organiser Sarjis Alam, among others.