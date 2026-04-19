44 from AB Party, UP Bangladesh and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement join NCP

A total of 44 leaders from Amar Bangladesh Party, United Peoples Bangladesh, and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP), marking a notable expansion of the party’s political base.

The new entrants were welcomed with bouquets at a press briefing held at the party’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, NCP Convener Nahid Islam emphasised the need for a “broader alliance” of youth aligned with the spirit of the July mass uprising.