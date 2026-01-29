Election campaign
Tarique Rahman visits Bogura after 19 yrs
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman is visiting his ancestral district Bogura today, Thursday, after 19 years. After party programmes in Rajshahi and Naogaon, he will travel to Bogura by road.
In the evening, he will address a public rally at the historic Altafunnesa playground, with party leaders and activists preparing to welcome him.
Tarique Rahman will stay tonight and tomorrow, Friday, at the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura. On Friday, he will take part in election campaigning in his constituency Bogura-6 (Sadar).
In the afternoon, he will visit ‘Ziabari’ in Bagbari village of Gabtoli upazila. He may also address street rallies in Gabtoli and Shahjahanpur along the way. District BNP president Rezaul Karim confirmed this information.
Party sources said the district BNP wants to turn Tarique Rahman’s election rally into a massive public gathering.
Security beefed up at Naz Garden
For Tarique Rahman’s arrival, Hotel Naz Garden has been decorated aesthetically. Additional security measures have been taken.
Extra CCTV cameras have been installed. Besides his own security personnel, strict arrangements have also been made by the administration.
Earlier, Tarique Rahman was scheduled to visit Bogura on 11 January, but the trip was cancelled at the request of the election commission.
This is his first visit to his own constituency after nearly one and a half decades in exile in London. Local BNP sources said he last visited Bogura in 2006.