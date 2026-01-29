Tarique Rahman visits Bogura after 19 yrs

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman is visiting his ancestral district Bogura today, Thursday, after 19 years. After party programmes in Rajshahi and Naogaon, he will travel to Bogura by road.

In the evening, he will address a public rally at the historic Altafunnesa playground, with party leaders and activists preparing to welcome him.

Tarique Rahman will stay tonight and tomorrow, Friday, at the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura. On Friday, he will take part in election campaigning in his constituency Bogura-6 (Sadar).