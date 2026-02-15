11-party alliance to act jointly in parliament
The 11-party electoral alliance on Sunday announced its first set of decisions following the 13th national parliamentary election, declaring that the coalition will function as a united bloc both inside and outside parliament.
The decisions were disclosed at a press conference by Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad after a meeting of the alliance's liaison committee.
Azad said the liaison committee convened in line with directives from a top-level meeting of the alliance leaders held a day earlier, where Shafiqur Rahman and other senior leaders were present.
"Our 11-party electoral unity will continue as an 11-party alliance in parliament and beyond. Since we contested the election jointly, we will play our parliamentary role collectively,"
Azad said, adding that the alliance would adopt coordinated positions on national, public and state interests in the prevailing political context.
The alliance also expressed concern over post-election violence in different areas, alleging attacks on activists and women supporters.
It urged the authorities and the majority party to ensure restraint and maintain democratic norms.
Azad said the alliance leaders would meet the Election Commission tomorrow, Monday at 11:30 am to present detailed complaints regarding more than 30 constituencies.
He warned that if violence continues and grievances remain unaddressed, the alliance may announce political programmes after further consultations.