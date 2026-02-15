11-party alliance to act jointly in parliament

Azad said the liaison committee convened in line with directives from a top-level meeting of the alliance leaders held a day earlier, where Shafiqur Rahman and other senior leaders were present.

"Our 11-party electoral unity will continue as an 11-party alliance in parliament and beyond. Since we contested the election jointly, we will play our parliamentary role collectively,"

Azad said, adding that the alliance would adopt coordinated positions on national, public and state interests in the prevailing political context.