BNP sit-in foiled by AL attack in Natore

The sit-in programme of BNP was foiled in Natore sadar upazila on Saturday after an attack was carried out allegedly from a peace march of Awami League, reports UNB.
Abul Bepari, general secretary of Sadar upazila BNP, was injured in the attack and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
As part of the central programme schedule, BNP leaders and activists tried to go to the party office at Alaipur in the city around 2:00pm.
Abul Bepari alleged that the attack on BNP activists was carried out from an AL procession near the NESCO office and the Awami League men stabbed him and vandalized his motorcycle.
Police brought the situation under control.
District unit BNP convenor committee member Farhad Ali Dewan condemned the attack and demanded immediate action to bring the attackers under law.
BNP central organising secretary Ruhil Quddus Dulu condemned the attack and termed it as the expression of Awami League's autocratic behavior.
District AL general secretary Shafiqul Islam denied the allegation.