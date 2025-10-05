Jamaat calls for referendum before elections

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wants a referendum before the elections to provide a legal basis for implementing the National July Charter.

The party’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said that all political parties, including the BNP, agree on holding a referendum to give the July Charter a legal foundation.

However, his party wants the referendum to take place before the election.

Today, Sunday, the fourth day of discussions is underway at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in Dhaka between political parties and the National Consensus Commission regarding the procedure for implementing the constitutional proposals of the National July Charter.

Hamidur Rahman Azad made these comments while speaking to journalists during a break in the discussions.