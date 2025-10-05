Jamaat calls for referendum before elections
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wants a referendum before the elections to provide a legal basis for implementing the National July Charter.
The party’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said that all political parties, including the BNP, agree on holding a referendum to give the July Charter a legal foundation.
However, his party wants the referendum to take place before the election.
Today, Sunday, the fourth day of discussions is underway at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in Dhaka between political parties and the National Consensus Commission regarding the procedure for implementing the constitutional proposals of the National July Charter.
Hamidur Rahman Azad made these comments while speaking to journalists during a break in the discussions.
Asked when the referendum could take place, the Jamaat leader said, “People are used to referendums. We believe it could happen in November or December without causing any problems for the national election. It could also take place before the election schedule. If the referendum is held, there will be no obstacle to holding the election in February. By proceeding simply without putting the public in a complicated situation, both we and the nation will benefit.”
He added that if a referendum is held, its results cannot be challenged and parliament cannot reject it.
Hamidur Rahman Azad further stated, “If the result of the referendum goes against us, we will accept it. We will respect the decision of the people. We will have no objection to it.”
In response to another question, he said there is room for discussion on whether the referendum should be held before or after the elections.
Everyone has agreed in favour of a referendum. The Election Commission will organide it. The government must issue instructions to the Election Commission for this, after which the commission can hold the referendum.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan and the party’s lawyer Shishir Monir were present.