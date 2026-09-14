EC plans local government elections from mid-November
The election commission (EC) is planning to hold local government elections from around the middle of November. Elections to union parishads (UPs) will be held first, in phases.
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told journalists this at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, today, Monday afternoon.
The EC has prepared proposals to amend several laws governing local government institutions. The proposals have been sent to the Ministry of Law for consideration.
When asked about the matter, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said that if the laws are not amended within this period, the EC will conduct the local government elections under the existing laws.
Earlier, in August this year, the election commission had planned to announce the election schedule and hold local government elections from October.
In June, in response to a question in parliament, the then local government minister had said that local government elections could begin across the country in phases from September or October, after the monsoon season this year.
However, that did not happen. Elections will have to be held for five types of local government institutions: union parishads, pourashavas, upazila parishads, Zilla Parishad and city corporations.
The EC’s plan is to begin with union parishad elections. As is customary, the commission also plans to hold these elections in multiple phases. However, no election date has been finalised so far.