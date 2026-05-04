AL–backed lawyers ‘obstructed’ from collecting nomination papers

Allegations have arisen that lawyers backed by the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were obstructed from collecting nomination papers for the Chattogram District Bar Association (CDBA) election.

The incident took place today, Monday, around 3:00 pm at the entrance to the bar library in the Bar Association building within the Chattogram court premises.

Awami League–backed lawyers allege that the lawyers aligned with ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are preventing them from collecting nomination papers.

However, BNP-aligned lawyers claim that since Awami League activities are banned nationwide, lawyers affiliated with the party have no opportunity to participate in the election.

Police have been deployed at the scene, and the two sides have taken opposing positions.