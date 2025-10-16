Chhatra Shibir reclaims CUCSU after 44 years

After 44 long years, Islami Chhatra Shibir has once again regained leadership of the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU). Candidates from the Shibir -backed panel Sampreetir Shikkharthi Jote have been elected to 24 posts, including vice president (VP) and general secretary (GS).

The Election Commission announced the results of the seventh CUCSU election at around 4:30am on Thursday.