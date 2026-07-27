What Hefazat seeks to achieve with Qawmi-based parties, why Jamaat has doubts

Doubts have emerged regarding the future of the 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Khelafat Majlis, an important ally, has decided not to participate in the alliance’s future programmes. Prior to this, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan has also taken the same decision.

Meanwhile, discussions have sparked across the political arena regarding an initiative led by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to form a new coalition featuring seven Qawmi-based Islamic parties.

However, leaders of the involved parties maintain that it is premature to conclude that the 11-party alliance is dissolving or that a new political coalition is officially being formed.

Jamaat also claims that while Khelafat Majlis and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan are not participating in joint programmes, they remain within the alliance.

Discontent within Khelafat Majlis—led by Maulana Abdul Basit Azad and Ahmad Abdul Kader—regarding the 11-party alliance is not new. Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, dissatisfaction brewed over seat-sharing arrangements and a perceived lack of concessions regarding reserved seats for women in parliament.