What Hefazat seeks to achieve with Qawmi-based parties, why Jamaat has doubts
Doubts have emerged regarding the future of the 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Khelafat Majlis, an important ally, has decided not to participate in the alliance’s future programmes. Prior to this, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan has also taken the same decision.
Meanwhile, discussions have sparked across the political arena regarding an initiative led by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to form a new coalition featuring seven Qawmi-based Islamic parties.
However, leaders of the involved parties maintain that it is premature to conclude that the 11-party alliance is dissolving or that a new political coalition is officially being formed.
Jamaat also claims that while Khelafat Majlis and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan are not participating in joint programmes, they remain within the alliance.
Discontent within Khelafat Majlis—led by Maulana Abdul Basit Azad and Ahmad Abdul Kader—regarding the 11-party alliance is not new. Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, dissatisfaction brewed over seat-sharing arrangements and a perceived lack of concessions regarding reserved seats for women in parliament.
Their primary grievance is that the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, led by Maulana Mamunul Haque, was given greater priority within the coalition. Additionally, suspicions that Jamaat might contest the upcoming local government elections independently further fuelled their grievances.
Khelafat Majlis advocates for alliance coordination in local elections as well. Against this backdrop, the party’s Central Majlis-e-Shura from its third general session on Saturday decided to step back from the 11-party alliance's joint activities. However, the party noted that it would remain open to broader unity in the future if required for the nation, its people, or Islam.
Discontent within Khelafat Majlis—led by Maulana Abdul Basit Azad and Ahmad Abdul Kader—regarding the 11-party alliance is not new. Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, dissatisfaction brewed over seat-sharing arrangements and a perceived lack of concessions regarding reserved seats for women in parliament.
Ahmad Ali Quashemi, Naib-e-Ameer of Khelafat Majlis, told Prothom Alo that his party will henceforth conduct its programmes independently. Leaders from other parties may attend and speak at these events, and Khelafat leaders reserve the right to participate in other parties' events if they choose.
When asked about the seven-party unity initiative led by Hefazat-e-Islam, Kasemi stated that the process has not been finalised.
Earlier in June, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan withdrew from the 11-party coalition's activities, requesting that its name no longer be used in alliance announcements.
Party sources indicated that the decision was driven by an inability to reach a seat-sharing consensus with Jamaat during the parliamentary election, as well as uncertainty surrounding the establishment of an upper house of parliament.
Maulana Habibullah Miyaji, Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, mentioned that should a new coalition form under the oversight of senior Hefazat scholars, his party would consider joining it.
Discussions surrounding a broader alliance among Islamic parties gained traction following the 2024 mass uprising. Initially, an eight-party platform emerged, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh. It later expanded into an 11-party coalition with the inclusion of the National Citizen Party (NCP), AB Party, and LDP.
Our party will henceforth conduct its programmes independently. Leaders from other parties may attend and speak at these events, and Khelafat leaders reserve the right to participate in other parties' events if they choose.
However, Islami Andolan Bangladesh exited the coalition prior to the general election over seat-sharing disputes. The coalition maintained its 11-party structure when the Bangladesh Labour Party subsequently joined.
What Hefazat seeks
As two member parties distanced themselves from the 11-party alliance's activities, the initiative by Hefazat-e-Islam to unite seven Qawmi-based Islamic parties gained fresh momentum.
On 16 July, a meeting chaired by Hefazat Ameer was held at the Jamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar Madrasah at Fatikchhari, Chattogram. Representatives from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh attended the meeting.
Sources within Hefazat indicated that a consensus in principle was reached to resolve internal differences among the Qawmi-based parties and foster future cooperation. Written proposals have been requested from each party. Once submitted by 3 August, the proposals will be reviewed to determine the next course of action.
Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, three of the seven parties—Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party—entered into seat-sharing agreements with the Jamaat-led coalition.
Speaking regarding Hefazat's initiative, Mamunul Haque clarified that it focuses primarily on reaching a consensus on religious matters through discussions mediated by Hefazat.
While discussions took place with Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, the party ultimately contested eight seats independently. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh joined the BNP-led coalition via a four-seat agreement. Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Islami Oikya Jote both contested the elections independently.
Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam, recently informed Prothom Alo that Hefazat's initiative aims to keep Islamic parties united on core religious matters and prevent mutual mudslinging.
However, opinions within Hefazat's leadership vary. At least three central committee leaders told Prothom Alo that while Hefazat’s efforts to unite Islamic parties are commendable, similar past initiatives failed to yield tangible results.
According to them, doubts remain over the efficacy of this effort given competing leadership ambitions, political interests, and differing party ideologies.
Views of Jamaat-led alliance partners
Several leaders of the Qawmi-based parties within the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance reveal that none are currently contemplating an immediate exit or the formation of a rival political coalition.
Maulana Musa Bin Izhar, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party, told Prothom Alo that no decision has been made to leave the 11-party alliance.
Hefazat's initiative aims to keep Islamic parties united on core religious matters and prevent mutual mudslinging.
He added that the proposed seven-party platform is yet to be finalised and its future direction will depend on the upcoming proposals submitted by member parties.
Maulana Mamunul Haque, Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, stated that the 11-party alliance's core agenda remains the implementation of the referendum mandate.
He stressed that the movement driving this demand must be intensified, necessitating a stronger 11-party alliance.
Speaking regarding Hefazat's initiative, Mamunul Haque clarified that it focuses primarily on reaching a consensus on religious matters through discussions mediated by Hefazat.
He emphasised that no formal political alliance was being negotiated under this framework.
Jamaat’s perspective
Addressing the recent stance of the two departing parties, Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party alliance and Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami, told Prothom Alo that these parties remain part of the coalition and are represented in parliament, despite stepping back from joint programmes due to specific concerns.
Azad expressed suspicion that the BNP-led government might be covertly backing the seven-party initiative.
He alleged that, being unable to counter the opposition's movement democratically, the government is resorting to conspiratorial tactics.
Maintaining that the movement to implement the July Charter and the referendum outcome will gather momentum, Azad noted that other political entities might offer supporting roles, even if they do not formally join the 11-party coalition.
Overall, analysts observe that the 11-party alliance faces a changing dynamic.
Whether the Hefazat-led discussions among Qawmi-based parties will crystallise into a new political bloc will depend on how events unfold in the coming weeks.