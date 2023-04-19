AL govt plans to convict, jail popular BNP leaders before next polls: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government has taken a master plan to make their party’s popular leaders ineligible for the next polls by convicting and jailing them in ‘false’ cases.

As part of that plan, he said three-time ex-BNP MP Habibul Islam Habib was convicted by Satkhira court in cases filed 21 years back while the trial process in many cases against the opposition leaders is being expedited.

“This illegitimate government has very systematically undertaken a master plan to create a leadership crisis in BNP before the upcoming elections. This plan includes arresting and sentencing BNP's popular leaders and former MPs on false charges and they have started this process", he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul said the government has already started executing the plan.

"Sentencing Habibul Islam Habib is part of the government's that blueprint. You will see very soon that many top leaders of BNP and opposition parties will be punished in such false cases. We’re observing that the cases (against our many leaders) are being disposed of very quickly."

Earlier on Tuesday, a Satkhira court sentenced four people, including former MP and BNP leader Habibul Islam Habib, to life term imprisonment and 44 others to 7 years in jail in two separate cases filed over the attack on then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Satkhira in 2002