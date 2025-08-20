Fascism cannot be stopped with written laws: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said that holding elections is the only way to restore the political rights of people and resist fascism.

“Through the practice of electing public representatives by direct vote, people gain strength in the state and politics. If the people are not strong, the state and the government cannot be strong. In a democratic system, elections are the main way to empower people and ensure every citizen’s political rights,” he said while virtually addressing a discussion.

Speaking about the interim government’s announcement to hold the national election in February, Tarique said the people’s long wait of nearly 15 years will come to an end. “People will vote themselves and choose the candidates they want — this is now the hope of all.”