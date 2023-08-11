BNP takes organisational measures to speed up movement 

BNP has resumed its simultaneous programmes through a large rally in Dhaka. The party is taking some organisational steps and new initiatives to boost the momentum of the movement. As part of this effort, they are making certain changes in the leadership of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal (the student and youth wings of Bangladesh Nationalist Party).

According to credible sources within BNP, the party's decision-makers are outlining a fresh agenda for the upcoming phase of the movement. Specifically, they are taking organisational measures to address the weaknesses that became apparent during the sit-in protest at various entry points of Dhaka on 29 July.

During this time, Kazi Rawnakul Islam, the central president of Chhatra Dal, has been temporarily removed from his position. Rashed Iqbal Khan, the senior vice president, has taken on the role of acting president. Reportedly, on the day of the sit-in event, Islam was in charge of the Uttara area, but he didn't appear there in the morning. Instead, he organised a sudden procession in the Khilkhet area later in the day.