BNP takes organisational measures to speed up movement 

BNP has resumed its simultaneous programmes through a large rally in Dhaka. The party is taking some organisational steps and new initiatives to boost the momentum of the movement. As part of this effort, they are making certain changes in the leadership of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal (the student and youth wings of Bangladesh Nationalist Party).
According to credible sources within BNP, the party's decision-makers are outlining a fresh agenda for the upcoming phase of the movement. Specifically, they are taking organisational measures to address the weaknesses that became apparent during the sit-in protest at various entry points of Dhaka on 29 July.
During this time, Kazi Rawnakul Islam, the central president of Chhatra Dal, has been temporarily removed from his position. Rashed Iqbal Khan, the senior vice president, has taken on the role of acting president. Reportedly, on the day of the sit-in event, Islam was in charge of the Uttara area, but he didn't appear there in the morning. Instead, he organised a sudden procession in the Khilkhet area later in the day.
Changes have also been made within the leadership of BNP, Chhatra Dal, and Jubo Dal in Dhaka city. A new convening committee of 10 members for Dhaka Metropolitan North and South of Jubo Dal has been established. Interestingly, Jaglul Pasha, the member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo Dal, didn't secure a position in the new committee. According to party insiders, there's an allegation that he wasn't present during the programme on 29 July. The leaders could not get him on the phone either.
Apart from this, there has been a discussion to reorganise the committee of the Dhaka North BNP. North convener Amanullah Aman has been convicted in a corruption case. He has been asked to appear in the lower court. According to several sources, an acting convener might be appointed in his place, or the committee could be reorganised during his absence. There could also be some changes in the Swechchhasebak Dal.
BNP organised this event again after 13 days after the sit-in programme. Following the big gathering in Dhaka on 28 July, there was a five-hour sit-in at four entry points of Dhaka on 29 July. BNP couldn't have a large event that day.
When the programme began, there were clashes between BNP, the police, and ruling Awami League leaders and activists. They were chasing and countering each other. BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and many others got hurt in the clash. Some police officers also got injured. The presence of leaders and activists at that event raised questions within BNP. Afterward, BNP paused its programmes for a while.
BNP will hold public processions at both sides of Dhaka today, Friday, at 2:00pm. One of the processions will start from in front of Suvastu Tower in Uttar Badda and end in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh. The other one will start from Kamalapur stadium area in Mugda and end at Malibagh rail gate.
Alongside BNP, several other parties including Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gano Forum, Gono Odhikar Parishad and LDP have also announced separate programmes of processions and rallies.
BNP said that its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the procession starting from Uttar Badda while standing committee member Mirza Abbas will lead the one starting from Kamalapur. Both processions will be attended by leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations from central, city and other levels.
Programmes of other parties and alliances
Apart from BNP, the alliance of six parties, Ganatantra Mancha will hold a rally and procession in front of the national press club at 4:00pm today (Friday). Top leaders of all allied parties including ASM Abdur Rab, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Saiful Haque and Zonayed Saki will be participating in this programme.
Meanwhile, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote and Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad will hold a rally there at the same time.
At the same time, 12-party alliance will carry out a public procession from in front of Bijoy Nagar Water Tank to the Shantinagar intersection. Meanwhile at 3:00pm, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will bring out a procession from in front of their office adjacent to FDC.
Apart from that, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) and Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) will hold separate mass processions at Purana Paltan and in front of the national press club respectively at the same time at 3:00pm.
At 4:00pm, Gano Forum and Peoples’ Party will hold joint procession and rally in front of Gano Forum’s office in Arambagh. Plus, Bangladesh Labour Party in front of national press club at 10:30am and Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) near Malibagh More at 7:00pm will hold separate processions as well.