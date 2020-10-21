Quader finds BNP’s ill-tactics behind low voter turnout

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party have lost confidence in their leadership due to self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leaders, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“The self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leadership have led the BNP workers to lose confidence in their leadership,” he told a virtual press briefing from his official residence on the premises of parliament.

Quader said the listed polling agents of BNP do not come to the polling centres on the day of election and even they keep their mobile phones switched off.