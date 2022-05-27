Politics

Quader says BNP continues plotting to destabilise country

BSS
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul QuaderFile photo

The BNP is now hatching intrigues to destabilise the country after failing to halt construction of the long-cherished Padma bridge, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"The BNP is now conspiring to carry out killings on the Dhaka University campus aiming to destabilise the country before inauguration of the Padma Bridge as the party failed to stop the bridge construction," he told a press conference at his official residence on Friday.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said the BNP leaders get perplexed after seeing the construction of many mega projects like Padma bridge, metro rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel.

"That's why they (BNP leaders) are hatching plots to disstablise the country," he added.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who has been suffering from political hallucinations, is constantly making falsehood, the AL general secretary said: "I thank Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for acknowledging the fact that the BNP leaders are suffering from internal pains, seeing the Padma Bridge".

Replying to an allegation of Fakhrul, he said the BNP is repeatedly raising imaginary allegations of looting money from the Padma Bridge project. "This is the discovery of the perverted brain of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir".

Claiming that the construction of the Padma Bridge has been completed ensuring cent percent transparency, Quader said the BNP secretary general will have to give specific information and proof of graft in Padma Bridge construction.

If Fakhrul fails to prove it, he must apologise to the nation for his mega falsehood about the mega project, the AL general secretary said.

He said the World Bank withdrew funding from the Padma bridge project on allegations of corruption.

After that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a bold decision to build the Padma Bridge with own funding, the bridges minister said, adding that the World Bank's allegation was later rejected by a Canadian court and Bangladesh got acquitted from the allegation.

Later, the World Bank admitting its mistake over withdrawal of funding from the Padma bridge project, he said.

Despite that, Quader said, the BNP secretary general is continuously making falsehood over Padma Bridge.

