Quader says BNP continues plotting to destabilise country

The BNP is now hatching intrigues to destabilise the country after failing to halt construction of the long-cherished Padma bridge, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"The BNP is now conspiring to carry out killings on the Dhaka University campus aiming to destabilise the country before inauguration of the Padma Bridge as the party failed to stop the bridge construction," he told a press conference at his official residence on Friday.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said the BNP leaders get perplexed after seeing the construction of many mega projects like Padma bridge, metro rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel.