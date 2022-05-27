Quader says BNP continues plotting to destabilise country

"That's why they (BNP leaders) are hatching plots to disstablise the country," he added.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who has been suffering from political hallucinations, is constantly making falsehood, the AL general secretary said: "I thank Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for acknowledging the fact that the BNP leaders are suffering from internal pains, seeing the Padma Bridge".
Replying to an allegation of Fakhrul, he said the BNP is repeatedly raising imaginary allegations of looting money from the Padma Bridge project. "This is the discovery of the perverted brain of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir".
Claiming that the construction of the Padma Bridge has been completed ensuring cent percent transparency, Quader said the BNP secretary general will have to give specific information and proof of graft in Padma Bridge construction.
If Fakhrul fails to prove it, he must apologise to the nation for his mega falsehood about the mega project, the AL general secretary said.
He said the World Bank withdrew funding from the Padma bridge project on allegations of corruption.
After that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a bold decision to build the Padma Bridge with own funding, the bridges minister said, adding that the World Bank's allegation was later rejected by a Canadian court and Bangladesh got acquitted from the allegation.
Later, the World Bank admitting its mistake over withdrawal of funding from the Padma bridge project, he said.
Despite that, Quader said, the BNP secretary general is continuously making falsehood over Padma Bridge.