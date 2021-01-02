Quader urges BNP to return to positive politics

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon BNP to return to the positive trend of politics in the New Year, reports BSS.

He was speaking at a view-exchange with official of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

About BNP’s announcement of ousting the government through mass-movement in the New Year, Quader said the people now laugh at BNP’s announcement of movement as there is no issue of waging mass-upsurge in the country now.

The Awami League government has already passed 12 years, he said and expressed doubt over BNP’s ability to wage a movement.