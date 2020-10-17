Queue hurriedly formed as journalists and cameras arrive

One of the persons casting his vote had a card featuring the 'boat' candidate around his neck. When asked how two persons entered the voting booth at the same time, assistant presiding officer Abdul Matin replied, "I forbid them, but we come from a different area. Talk to the presiding officer."

Presiding officer Md Mobarak Hossain said he had not seen any such thing.

There are 2,859 voters in this centre. There were only 'boat' agents in all the booths, with no agents from any other party.

When asked about this, Mobarak Hossain replied, a few 'sheaf of paddy' agents had come. Perhaps they were somewhere around having tea or something.