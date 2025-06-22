All but 3 political parties agree on term limit of PM: Ali Riaz
Most political parties have agreed that no individual should serve as prime minister for more than 10 years in their career, except for three including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission said on Sunday.
"After lengthy discussions, we reached a clear position that a person cannot remain prime minister for more than 10 years. However, we have yet to reach full consensus as three parties opposed the proposal and asked for reconsideration," he stated.
Professor Ali Riaz made these comments today after the second round of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in the capital.
Speaking about the discussions with political parties, he said, "We focused on two main topics throughout the day: the term limit of the prime minister and the fundamental principles of the constitution."
On the term limit issue, Ali Riaz said most parties agreed on a 10-year cap, but BNP, NDM, and BLDP differed, requesting further discussion after internal consultations. These parties argued that this issue is linked with other matters, particularly the formation of the NCC and the structure of the upper house.
Regarding the second discussion point, Ali Riaz mentioned that the Constitutional Reform Commission had presented a proposal on the constitution and the state's guiding principles.
Taking into account the sentiments and positions of various parties, the consensus commission will prepare a final proposal emphasising equality, human dignity, social justice, and democracy, he added.
Ali Riaz also said that the meetings were adjourned for the next two days at the request of political parties so they can discuss these matters at their policymaking levels.
"We hope this break will help resolve the remaining unresolved issues," he added.
Today’s discussion with the National Consensus Commission aimed to conclude previously unfinished talks and included 30 political parties such as BNP, Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolan.
Moderated by the chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haidar, commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman, and Mohammad Ayub Mia, were also present at the meeting.