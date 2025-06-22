All but 3 political parties agree on term limit of PM: Ali Riaz

Most political parties have agreed that no individual should serve as prime minister for more than 10 years in their career, except for three including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission said on Sunday.

"After lengthy discussions, we reached a clear position that a person cannot remain prime minister for more than 10 years. However, we have yet to reach full consensus as three parties opposed the proposal and asked for reconsideration," he stated.

Professor Ali Riaz made these comments today after the second round of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in the capital.