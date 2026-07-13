Shadik Kayem steps down from Islami Chhatra Shibir amid speculation over mayoral bid

In the post, he writes, “Before I knew it, a long and golden chapter had come to an end. As part of the organisation's normal process, today marked my formal departure from Islami Chhatra Shibir. I offer countless thanks to Allah for everything. The most beautiful and productive years of my life were spent with this caravan."

Describing his time with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing as the most rewarding chapter of his life, Shadik expressed his gratitude to the organisation and prayed for its members.

Several Jamaat sources said that, at the party's Central Executive Council meeting held last month, Shadik Kayem's name was approved as its prospective candidate for the DSCC mayoral election.

However, several leaders who attended the meeting said the party's highest policymaking body, the Majlish-e-Shura, would make the final decision on the nomination. So far, the party's central leadership has not formally announced any candidate.

Asked about the matter, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo by telephone this afternoon that Chhatra Shibir operates according to its own organisational rules and traditions.