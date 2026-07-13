Shadik Kayem steps down from Islami Chhatra Shibir amid speculation over mayoral bid
Md Abu Shadik, widely known as Shadik Kayem and currently Vice-President (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), has stepped down from his position as Central International Secretary of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir.
He has recently emerged as a potential Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for the post of mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election. According to sources familiar with the matter, he has relinquished his organisational post as part of his preparations to contest the mayoral election.
Shadik Kayem announced his departure from Chhatra Shibir in a Facebook post published this afternoon, Monday.
In the post, he writes, “Before I knew it, a long and golden chapter had come to an end. As part of the organisation's normal process, today marked my formal departure from Islami Chhatra Shibir. I offer countless thanks to Allah for everything. The most beautiful and productive years of my life were spent with this caravan."
Describing his time with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing as the most rewarding chapter of his life, Shadik expressed his gratitude to the organisation and prayed for its members.
Several Jamaat sources said that, at the party's Central Executive Council meeting held last month, Shadik Kayem's name was approved as its prospective candidate for the DSCC mayoral election.
However, several leaders who attended the meeting said the party's highest policymaking body, the Majlish-e-Shura, would make the final decision on the nomination. So far, the party's central leadership has not formally announced any candidate.
Asked about the matter, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo by telephone this afternoon that Chhatra Shibir operates according to its own organisational rules and traditions.
He said members customarily leave the organisation after completing their studies, getting married or entering professional life, adding that Shadik Kayem may therefore have stepped down in accordance with those established practices.
When asked whether Shadik Kayem had left Chhatra Shibir specifically to become Jamaat's mayoral candidate, Hamidur Rahman Azad replied, "Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka south city unit has nominated Shadik Kayem for the post of Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation. The central leadership of Jamaat is also positive about the nomination. The names of candidates for Dhaka south and the other city corporations will be announced formally at an appropriate time."
Contacted for comment this afternoon, Shadik Kayem told Prothom Alo by telephone, "I have taken leave from the organisation through the proper process. Time will tell what lies ahead."
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a central leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir told Prothom Alo that this was not the first occasion on which leaders had left the organisation before completing their full term in office. Similar departures had occurred in previous committees for a variety of reasons. Last year alone, around 20 leaders stepped down before the end of their tenure.
However, he said, Shadik Kayem's departure had attracted greater public attention because he is the DUCSU Vice-President and is widely expected to be Jamaat's mayoral candidate in the Dhaka South City Corporation election.
The same leader explained that the organisation normally restructures its central committee midway through its term. Members who complete their studies, marry or enter professional life often submit applications for leave to the central president. After approximately six months, the president either approves those requests or retains certain members in the committee if their services remain necessary for the organisation. The central committee is then reconstituted accordingly.
He said the same process had been followed this time.
8 other central leaders also step down
Alongside Shadik Kayem, eight other members of Chhatra Shibir's central committee have also left the organisation.
They are Central Media Secretary Mutasim Billah, Human Resource Development Secretary Sharif Mahmud, Student Rights Secretary Muhibur Rahman, Planning and Development Secretary Riazul Islam, Business Studies Secretary Nurul Huda, Library Secretary Arafat Hossain, Debate Secretary Habibur Rahman and Dawah Secretary Shahin Ahmed.
Asked why he had left the organisation, Central Media Secretary Mutasim Billah told Prothom Alo by telephone today, "According to our organisational rules, members usually take leave and begin their professional careers after completing their studies. I have also taken leave in line with the organisation's normal procedures."