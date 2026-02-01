Profound conspiracy behind hacking of Shafiqur Rahman’s X account: Jamaat

“There is a deep conspiracy behind this incident,” Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said. “After hacking the ameer’s X account, the perpetrators posted offensive and objectionable content. This clearly shows a deliberate attempt to malign Jamaat-e-Islami.”

He alleged that a particular group or its cyber team may be involved, though he stopped short of naming any party.

Zubair said a general diary (GD) had been lodged with the local police station late on Saturday night and that Jamaat would pursue all available legal remedies.

Describing the hacking as a “grossly excessive act”, he said the objective was to damage the party’s image and discredit it in the eyes of the public.

He emphasised that Jamaat’s position on women’s dignity was unequivocal and that the party’s ameer had repeatedly spoken about respect for women at election rallies.

“This appears to be a calculated effort to cast Jamaat in a negative light,” he said, adding that the election commission and law-enforcement agencies would be formally informed so that appropriate action could be taken.