Abrar Fahad remembered: DUCSU VP demands 7 October be declared anti-hegemony day

“We have requested the interim government to officially mark 7 October as Anti-Hegemony Day every year. We hope the university administrations across Bangladesh will also mark this day in every campus as a day against aggression and hegemony. On behalf of DUCSU, we shall declare 7 October as Anti-Hegemony Day,” Shadik Kayem said.

The DUCSU VP further said, “Shaheed Abrar Fahad is a symbol of national unity in Bangladesh—a beacon of our inspiration. AS he spoke out against hegemony and aggression, killer Hasina and her accomplices (the banned Chhatra League) brutally tortured Shaheed Abrar all night and martyred him. The path shown by martyred Abrar paved the way for the July revolution. The ideals cherished by martyred Abrar Fahad were the very ideals and aspirations embraced by all the martyrs of July.”