'Undercover Shibir activists instigate ‘mob’ against Chhatra Dal'

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) general secretary Nasir Uddin has alleged that an undercover organisation instigated the mob against Chhatra Dal using so-called common students centering the killing of a scrap trade in Old Dhaka.

He said the undercover Shibir activists are creating mobs as part of their efforts to mislead the general students.

JCD general secretary Nasir Uddin said this while speaking to newspersons before their protest procession announced earlier.

Chhatra Dal announced the programme Sunday in protest of the efforts from secret organisations, lack of a proper academic environment at educational institutiions and deteriorating law and order situation.