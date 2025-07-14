'Undercover Shibir activists instigate ‘mob’ against Chhatra Dal'
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) general secretary Nasir Uddin has alleged that an undercover organisation instigated the mob against Chhatra Dal using so-called common students centering the killing of a scrap trade in Old Dhaka.
He said the undercover Shibir activists are creating mobs as part of their efforts to mislead the general students.
JCD general secretary Nasir Uddin said this while speaking to newspersons before their protest procession announced earlier.
Chhatra Dal announced the programme Sunday in protest of the efforts from secret organisations, lack of a proper academic environment at educational institutiions and deteriorating law and order situation.
Speaking to journalists, the Chhatra Dal general secretary said that although several brutal killings took place over the past week, members of the this secret group did not attempt to mislead students over those incidents. They are only trying to mislead general students over the Mitford incident. He also said they are spreading various forms of propaganda, even using the name of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Nasir Uddin said the programme has been announced in protest of all these incidents. He said they want to clarify the party’s stand without creating any disruption.
Later, the procession was brought out from in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area around 3:30 pm and it proceeded through Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban, Press Club, Curzon Hall and TSC intersection and ended in Shahbagh.
JCD leaders and activists from different units, including the central unit, DU unit, Dhaka city units and different thana units took part in the procession.