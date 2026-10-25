Court-declared mayor Shahadat now appointed Chattogram City administrator

The government has appointed ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Shahadat Hossain, who became mayor of Chattogram City Corporation following a court ruling, as the administrator of the same corporation.

He was appointed on a full-time basis through a notification issued by the Local Government Division on Sunday (25 October).

The Local Government Division had prepared a proposal to appoint Shahadat Hossain as administrator in March as well, but no order was issued at the time. He has now been appointed administrator amid questions over the tenure of the elected council and his continuation in the mayoral office.

The notification, signed by Local Government Division Deputy Secretary Jewel Rana, states that Shahadat Hossain will serve as administrator until further orders under Section 4 of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2026.