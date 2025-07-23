Govt on right track over elections, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said the interim government is on the right track over the national election.

“We had detailed talks on accelerating the election process. The Chief Adviser reiterated his commitment to holding the national election between mid-February and March. We believe necessary steps should be taken accordingly and he assured us they would be,” he said.

Fakhrul was talking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office following a meeting with ‘Bangladesh Nationalist Ethnic Minority Party’.

Responding to a question from reporters over Tuesday night's meeting with the Chief Adviser, he said, “The Chief Adviser suddenly called us. He does it from time to time, especially when a crisis arises in government. We responded because we are committed to supporting this government and will do whatever is necessary to restore democracy.”