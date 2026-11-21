20–30 homes of activities-banned Awami League leaders and activists attacked, set on fire in Narail
At least 20 to 30 houses belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, were set on fire in attacks allegedly carried out by BNP activists in Kalia upazila of Narail. Several houses and shops were also vandalised and looted.
The incidents reportedly took place in Bendar Char village from Friday afternoon until midnight, following the killing of two BNP leaders in the upazila.
Fire service personnel who visited the scene found 20 to 30 houses on fire. As each house in the village typically has three to four rooms, the actual number of rooms damaged by the fire could be considerably higher.
Two people were killed in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Awami League on a BNP motorcycle procession in Kalia upazila on Wednesday. The victims were Sohel Rana, general secretary of the Kalia upazila unit of the Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), and Shahinur Islam, general secretary of the municipal unit of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal.
According to the victims, groups of BNP activists suddenly attacked the houses of former Awami League lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, former municipal mayor Mushfiqur Rahman and other leaders and activists of the banned party in Bendar Char on Friday afternoon.
Around 50 houses and shops in the village were allegedly vandalised and looted, and set on fire. There were also reports of attacks, vandalism and arson at the house of Krishnapada Ghosh, general secretary of the upazila Awami League, in Boro Kalia area.
The BNP, however, has denied allegations that its activists attacked or set fire to anyone's home.
Kalia upazila BNP General Secretary SM Wahiduzzaman told journalists that the allegations of attacks on houses and arson were entirely baseless. He said claims that the incidents took place in the presence of BNP leaders were imaginary.
Meanwhile, a press release issued by the district police said reports circulating on Facebook that Hindu families' homes in Bendar Char had been vandalised, looted and set on fire were false and fabricated.
The press release alleged that leaders and activists of the Awami League were publishing previously recorded and AI-generated videos on Facebook and other social media platforms to deliberately tarnish the image of the government and the country at home and abroad.
The police said there were no Hindu settlements in Bendar Char and that neither any Hindu family nor any business establishment had been attacked.
Asked about allegations of attacks on Hindu settlements, SM Wahiduzzaman said 90 per cent of members of the Hindu community in the area had voted for the BNP in the last parliamentary election. He said the BNP stood with the Hindu community and that its members also supported the party.
"I see on Facebook that more than 200 houses were attacked. This is completely false," he said.
Police statement on the attacks
According to the police press release, following the killing of the two BNP leaders, their aggrieved relatives and several other people gathered in Bendar Char village at around 4:45pm on Friday.
They attacked several houses belonging to leaders and activists of the banned Awami League who were allegedly involved in the killings before leaving the area.
On receiving the information, police from Kalia Police Station visited the scene and brought the situation under control. The situation is now normal, the press release said, adding that additional police personnel had been deployed in the area.
Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder told Prothom Alo over the phone on Saturday afternoon that relatives and supporters of the two slain BNP leaders had vandalised three to four houses in the village.
He said the area was not predominantly Hindu and that the incident was not as it was being portrayed.
Fire service account of the arson
Humayun Kabir, station officer of the Kalia upazila fire service, told journalists that the fire broke out around 4pm on Friday.
Nobody called the fire service. They could not reach the area immediately because of obstructions and security concerns, he said.
They eventually reached the scene around 8pm. By then, fires had broken out at many houses, although their intensity was relatively low.
Firefighters extinguished some of the fires, while others went out on their own, he said.
Kabir estimated that 20 to 30 houses had caught fire. As each house typically has three to four rooms, the number of rooms affected could be considerably higher..