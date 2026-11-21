At least 20 to 30 houses belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, were set on fire in attacks allegedly carried out by BNP activists in Kalia upazila of Narail. Several houses and shops were also vandalised and looted.

The incidents reportedly took place in Bendar Char village from Friday afternoon until midnight, following the killing of two BNP leaders in the upazila.

Fire service personnel who visited the scene found 20 to 30 houses on fire. As each house in the village typically has three to four rooms, the actual number of rooms damaged by the fire could be considerably higher.

Two people were killed in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Awami League on a BNP motorcycle procession in Kalia upazila on Wednesday. The victims were Sohel Rana, general secretary of the Kalia upazila unit of the Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), and Shahinur Islam, general secretary of the municipal unit of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal.