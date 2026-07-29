Section 144 imposed in Habiganj over rival progs of NCP and BNP
The district administration has imposed Section 144 across the Habiganj pourashava (municipal) area in response to rival political programmes announced by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The decision was publicised in an order issued today, Wednesday, signed by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate GM Sharfaraz, citing fears of possible clashes and a deterioration in the law and order situation.
According to the order, the NCP has announced a protest rally and a street meeting in the Habiganj municipal area on Wednesday. At the same time and at the same venue, the Habiganj Sadar upazila BNP, Habiganj municipal BNP, and Habiganj district Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have announced counter protest rallies and a sit-in programme.
It further said that a large turnout of leaders and activists is expected at both events. As a result, tensions have escalated between the two sides, raising concerns that clashes, loss of life and property, disruption of public order, and a deterioration in the law and order situation could occur at any time.
The order states that, in the public interest, preventive measures have become necessary. Accordingly, the restrictions have been imposed under the powers conferred by Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.
Under the order, all gatherings of five or more people, public meetings, the use of loudspeakers, processions, chanting slogans, picketing, the creation of excessive noise by any means, and any activities likely to disrupt law and order have been prohibited throughout the Habiganj municipal area.
The move follows an attack on a convoy of NCP leaders and the assault of party activists after the conclusion of the party's "July March" programme in Habiganj on Tuesday afternoon. The NCP blamed the ruling BNP for the attack.
Later that evening, a second round of clashes broke out after the NCP brought out a protest procession in the town.
In protest over the incidents, the party called for protest rallies across the country, including in Habiganj, on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Habiganj BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal announced counter protest rallies.
Deputy Commissioner GM Sharfaraz told Prothom Alo that the order had been issued solely to ensure public safety and maintain peace and public order.