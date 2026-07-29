Section 144 imposed in Habiganj over rival progs of NCP and BNP

According to the order, the NCP has announced a protest rally and a street meeting in the Habiganj municipal area on Wednesday. At the same time and at the same venue, the Habiganj Sadar upazila BNP, Habiganj municipal BNP, and Habiganj district Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have announced counter protest rallies and a sit-in programme.

It further said that a large turnout of leaders and activists is expected at both events. As a result, tensions have escalated between the two sides, raising concerns that clashes, loss of life and property, disruption of public order, and a deterioration in the law and order situation could occur at any time.

The order states that, in the public interest, preventive measures have become necessary. Accordingly, the restrictions have been imposed under the powers conferred by Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.