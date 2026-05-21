EC wants bloodshed-free local government elections: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that in the past, local government elections in Bangladesh were marked by significant violence and loss of life.
Preventing such violence has now emerged as a major challenge.
Organising bloodshed-free local government elections is currently the Election Commission’s primary goal. To achieve this, he sought cooperation from political parties and all other stakeholders.
The CEC made these remarks today, Thursday, at a programme in a hotel in the capital where Asian Network for Free Elections published its full observation report on the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum.
According to media reports and data from Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, 236 people were killed during the 2016 local government elections
Highlighting the history of violence in local government elections, the CEC said that according to media reports and data from Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, 236 people were killed during the 2016 local government elections.
Meanwhile, according to data from Ain o Salish Kendra, 116 people were killed during the 2021 union Parishad elections.
Describing local government elections as a “huge challenge” for the Election Commission, the CEC said elections must be organised for 4,581 union Parishads, 495 Upazila Parishads, 61 Zila Parishads, 13 city corporations, and around 330 municipalities.
He added that the commission would make every possible effort to conduct these elections peacefully.
Responding to a question about allowing loan defaulters to participate in national elections, the CEC said he did not want to comment on the matter because it is currently under judicial consideration.
However, he remarked that the Election Commission had not engaged in “cherry-picking” or selective decision-making in this regard.
Referring to the Election Commission’s ongoing workshops on the 13th National Parliamentary Election, AMM Nasir Uddin said areas needing improvement had been identified.
He noted that one commission cannot conduct two national elections; after conducting one election, a commission departs, and a new commission starts afresh.
Therefore, the current commission wants to leave behind institutional experience for future commissions.