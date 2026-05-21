EC wants bloodshed-free local government elections: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that in the past, local government elections in Bangladesh were marked by significant violence and loss of life.

Preventing such violence has now emerged as a major challenge.

Organising bloodshed-free local government elections is currently the Election Commission’s primary goal. To achieve this, he sought cooperation from political parties and all other stakeholders.

The CEC made these remarks today, Thursday, at a programme in a hotel in the capital where Asian Network for Free Elections published its full observation report on the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum.