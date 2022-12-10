Govt will be overthrown in peaceful movement: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has demanded that all opposition leaders and workers be immediately released.

It said that the people are united and the government will be overthrown in a peaceful movement.

AB Party took out a procession at Bijoy Nagar-Purana Paltan in the capital on Friday, protesting against police brutality and violence and the arrest of BNP leaders, party member secretary Mujibur Rahman said at a press briefing held at the party's central office.