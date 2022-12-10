Politics

Govt will be overthrown in peaceful movement: AB Party

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
AB Party takes out procession in the capital, protesting police brutality and violence and arrest of BNP leaders Collected

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has demanded that all opposition leaders and workers be immediately released.

It said that the people are united and the government will be overthrown in a peaceful movement.

AB Party took out a procession at Bijoy Nagar-Purana Paltan in the capital on Friday, protesting against police brutality and violence and the arrest of BNP leaders, party member secretary Mujibur Rahman said at a press briefing held at the party's central office.

Mujibur Rahman said BNP held peaceful rallies all over the country. The government, however, had resorted to a devious conspiracy to thwart BNP's Dhaka rally.

They have not stopped at just raiding the BNP office, killing an activist and carrying out brutality. They arrested BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas from their homes in the dead of night in a most humiliating manner.

He said, "We condemn this devious conspiracy and demand the immediate release of all opposition leaders and activists."

Earlier in the day, AB Party's Dhaka city south unit brought out a procession protesting the government's drive to disrupt the opposition's programmes.   

Read more from Politics
Post Comment