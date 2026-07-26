Those who left Bangabhaban in silence

Md. Shahabuddin is set to depart from Bangabhaban ahead of schedule. His exit from the highest office of the state is largely unceremonious. According to the Constitution, the President is the supreme dignitary of the state. Bangladesh has seen 17 presidents since independence, including Shahabuddin. Among them, two were assassinated while in office, while others served briefly or in acting capacities. However, the majority had to leave their posts before the completion of their tenures.

There is no mandatory state ritual or ceremony prescribed by the Constitution or law for the departure of a president in Bangladesh. However, in 2023, Md. Abdul Hamid was accorded a state farewell at Bangabhaban. At that time, Bangabhaban officials stated that such a formal send-off was a first in the history of independent Bangladesh.