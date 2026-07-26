Those who left Bangabhaban in silence
Md. Shahabuddin is set to depart from Bangabhaban ahead of schedule. His exit from the highest office of the state is largely unceremonious. According to the Constitution, the President is the supreme dignitary of the state. Bangladesh has seen 17 presidents since independence, including Shahabuddin. Among them, two were assassinated while in office, while others served briefly or in acting capacities. However, the majority had to leave their posts before the completion of their tenures.
There is no mandatory state ritual or ceremony prescribed by the Constitution or law for the departure of a president in Bangladesh. However, in 2023, Md. Abdul Hamid was accorded a state farewell at Bangabhaban. At that time, Bangabhaban officials stated that such a formal send-off was a first in the history of independent Bangladesh.
During that event, Abdul Hamid was given a valedictory Guard of Honor. Along with a red-carpet reception, he was bid farewell in a flower-adorned open jeep while petals were showered upon him. When the open jeep reached the main gate of Bangabhaban, Abdul Hamid and his wife proceeded to their private residence in Nikunja in a separate vehicle under the supervision of the Special Security Force.
Even the few Presidents who departed under normal circumstances in Bangladesh did not receive such celebratory send-offs. One reason for this could be that while they were elected during the tenure of their own party, their departure occurred during the tenure of the rival party.
Specifically, between 1991 and 2009, elections were held under neutral caretaker governments. Each time, the opposition party formed the government, meaning the incumbent party lost the election and took the opposition benches.
Consequently, no efforts were made to commemorate the departure of a president elected by the opposing party.
The now-banned Awami League abolished the caretaker government system back in 2011. Subsequently, three elections were held in 2014, 2018 and 2024, keeping the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in power. It was predetermined before the elections that the Awami League would win and Sheikh Hasina would become the Prime Minister. Every election during that era was controversial.
During Sheikh Hasina's long fifteen and a half year reign, Bangladesh saw three presidents. The first president, Zillur Rahman, passed away in 2013. Later the then-Speaker Abdul Hamid took over as acting president. He was subsequently elected president twice in a row. According to the Constitution of Bangladesh, no one can serve as president for more than two terms.
In 2023, Md. Shahabuddin became president somewhat unexpectedly. It was during his tenure in 2024 that a fictitious election was held involving Awami League, its affiliate parties and independent Awami League candidates.
On August 5 of that year, Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in a student-led mass uprising. Sheikh Hasina fled to India. Following this, it became largely certain that Md. Shahabuddin might not be able to complete his presidential term. After a year and a half under the interim government, following the BNP's victory in the election and its formation of the government, the countdown for Shahabuddin to vacate the presidency began. The moment came to pass last Friday.
Early crises and assassinations
The first president of Bangladesh was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. However in his absence, Syed Nazrul Islam served as the acting president. Bangabandhu assumed the office of president after returning to independent Bangladesh from imprisonment in Pakistan on 10 January 1972. Two days later, on 12 January, the presidential system was abolished and a parliamentary system of government was introduced. Bangabandhu assumed the role of Prime Minister, and Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury became the president.
He served until 24 December, 1973. Later, the then-Speaker Mohammadullah assumed the responsibilities of acting president. On 27 January 1974, he took office as the elected president. Following the establishment of BAKSAL on 25 January 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman reassumed the presidency the following day. On 15 August of that year, a group of army personnel brutally assassinated Bangabandhu along with his family.
Following the assassination of Bangabandhu, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad became the president. During this period, coups and counter-coups continued. Within three months, Mostaq was forced to relinquish power. He handed over the power to the then-Chief Justice Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem. On 29 November 1976, Ziaur Rahman became the Chief Martial Law Administrator. Ziaur Rahman became the president after Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem resigned on 21 April 1977.
Ziaur Rahman took office as the elected president in June 1978. On 30 May 1981, Zia was killed by a group of army personnel at the Chittagong Circuit House. Following this, the then-Vice President Justice Abdus Sattar assumed the role of acting president and was later elected president.
Meanwhile, the then-Army Chief HM Ershad appeared on the scene. Ershad seized power through a bloodless coup in 1982. After nine consecutive years of movements and struggles, Ershad was forced to hand over power to the interim government of Justice Md. Shahabuddin Ahmed on 6 December, 1990.
Departures under opposing regimes
After BNP won the 1991 election and the parliamentary system of government was reintroduced, the presidency became a largely ceremonial role. BNP’s Abdur Rahman Biswas became the president. Although he completed his full term, he did not receive a farewell reception. By the time of his departure, the Awami League had come to power following the 1996 election.
When the Awami League first came to power under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in 1996, Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed became the president. However, his relationship with the Awami League government later turned bitter after the party’s defeat in the 2001 election. Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders alleged that their elected president, Shahabuddin Ahmed, had not played a ‘proper’ role during the polls. Following the BNP's return to power, Justice Shahabuddin’s departure took place in near-total silence and seclusion.
Following the fall of the Ershad regime, the then-Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed had assumed the role of acting president at the request of political parties, including the Awami League and BNP, to form an interim government. An election involving all parties was held under that administration. Shahabuddin Ahmed is remembered with respect in the country's political and social spheres.
Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed had to assume the presidency during a period of crisis. He remains a respected figure across the country's political and social landscapes.
In 2001, the BNP-Jamaat alliance government elected party leader A.Q.M. Badruddoza Chowdhury as president. However, he was forced to vacate the office after only seven months and seven days. He was asked to resign following disagreements with the party.
After Badruddoza Chowdhury’s resignation, the then-Speaker Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar served as acting president. In September 2002, the BNP government elected Professor Iajuddin Ahmed as president.
When the term of Khaleda Zia’s government ended on 28 October, 2006, a crisis emerged regarding who would head the caretaker government. Amidst the deadlock, President Iajuddin Ahmed assumed the role of Chief Advisor himself and formed an interim government.
The Awami League and other opposition parties launched a movement against him. Eventually, a military-backed caretaker government was formed through the political shift known as ‘One-Eleven’ (1/11). However, Iajuddin remained in the presidency. After the Awami League formed the government following the 2008 election, Zillur Rahman became the president.