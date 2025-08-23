Attempts to spread extremism are frustrating: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that debates over state reform discussions have created frustration. He added that arguments are part of democracy, but at times they are reaching a point of frustration.
He made the remarks on Saturday morning at a discussion titled “How Secure is Social Security?” held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. He was present as the chief guest at the event organised by Orpon Alok Sangha, an organisation of affected BNP leaders and activists.
Mirza Fakhrul, however, said that he is an optimist and he does not want to lose hope. Nevertheless, even he got disappointed.
Referring to this, the BNP secretary general said, “When I want to see a progressive society, when I want a fair system to establish people’s rights, when I want to reduce public inequality… if I then see completely different thoughts being imposed, attempts to divert people’s thinking, and efforts to spread extremism, naturally that leads to frustration.”
The BNP secretary general recommended reforms to the state structure to ensure social protection for marginalised communities.
He said, "These problems cannot be solved piecemeal or with patchwork fixes. What’s needed is clear thinking and defined goals."
The BNP leader said that education, health, employment, and agriculture are not isolated issues. He stated that all these matters depend on the state structure. He explained that everything is contingent on who the public elects and how those who are elected govern the country.
Mirza Fakhrul further stated that the Awami League has ruined the country and destroyed its institutions over the past 15 years. He added that it should not be expected that this damage can be recovered in just a year and a half.
Citing rampant corruption as a key reason behind the country's political crisis, the BNP secretary general said, "MPs have taken over the work of upazila chairmen, which is not their responsibility. Instead of legislating, they brought up road and building development, and even whether cars will be purchased. The state's system itself has become one of occupation."
He also remarked that everything is under the control of bureaucracy.
"Even the advisers have become helpless in some cases," he added.
“Even a teacher from the rural areas has to come to Dhaka to resolve a problem now. This was not necessary. The system is to blame for this. If a rural area teacher does not come to the centre, then where will the bribe come from?" he asked. He added that university teachers, school teachers, and nurses are all appointed through bribes.
Among the others who addressed the event are - Sohrab Hasan, joint editor of Prothom Alo; economist M Masrur Reaz; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolan; Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement; and former member of parliament Rehana Akhter Ranu. The meeting was moderated by Bithika Binte Hossain, chairman of the Arpon Alok Sangha.