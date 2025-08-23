Attempts to spread extremism are frustrating: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that debates over state reform discussions have created frustration. He added that arguments are part of democracy, but at times they are reaching a point of frustration.

He made the remarks on Saturday morning at a discussion titled “How Secure is Social Security?” held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. He was present as the chief guest at the event organised by Orpon Alok Sangha, an organisation of affected BNP leaders and activists.

Mirza Fakhrul, however, said that he is an optimist and he does not want to lose hope. Nevertheless, even he got disappointed.

Referring to this, the BNP secretary general said, “When I want to see a progressive society, when I want a fair system to establish people’s rights, when I want to reduce public inequality… if I then see completely different thoughts being imposed, attempts to divert people’s thinking, and efforts to spread extremism, naturally that leads to frustration.”

The BNP secretary general recommended reforms to the state structure to ensure social protection for marginalised communities.