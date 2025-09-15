Jamaat announces 3-day nationwide programme

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a three-day programme to press home a five-point demand, including holding the next parliamentary election in February on the basis of the July National Charter.

The Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher announced the programmes at a media conference, held at the Al-Falah Auditorium of the party’s central office in Dhaka’s Moghbazar on Monday afternoon.

The programme includes: a rally and protest march in Dhaka on 18 September; protest marches in all divisional cities on 19 September; protest marches across all districts and upazilas on 26 September.