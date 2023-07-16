Awami League to hold nationwide peace procession from Tuesday

The Awami League (AL) will hold peace and development processions across the country protesting the terrorism and anarchy unleashed by the BNP and its allies, reports BSS.
"The Awami League will hold nationwide peace procession in protest against widespread terrorism and anarchy as the BNP and its allies are trying to create disorder in the name of movement for free and fair elections," said an Awami League release on Sunday.
The procession will be held in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet on 18 July, it said, adding that such processions will be organized in all district towns and cities under Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions on 19 July.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader urged all party men to make the programme a success.