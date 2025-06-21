BNP to file case against former CECs, EC Commissioners

BNP is set to file a case on Sunday against former Chief Election Commissioners and other commissioners who oversaw the 10th, 11th and 12th national elections.

A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, will go to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Sunday morning to file the case, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP delegation would first submit a copy of the complaint to the Election Commission office at 10am and then go to the police station to lodge the case.