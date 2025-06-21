BNP to file case against former CECs, EC Commissioners
BNP is set to file a case on Sunday against former Chief Election Commissioners and other commissioners who oversaw the 10th, 11th and 12th national elections.
A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, will go to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Sunday morning to file the case, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
He said the BNP delegation would first submit a copy of the complaint to the Election Commission office at 10am and then go to the police station to lodge the case.
Sayrul said the case will be filed against those responsible for conducting the last three national elections, which the BNP has long claimed were rigged, flawed and unfair.
Earlier, on 16 June, during a meeting of the National Consensus Commission at the state guest house Jamuna, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed authorities to immediately form a committee to investigate the roles of the former CECs, election commissioners and EC secretariat officials involved in organising the controversial elections.
BNP has accused the Election Commissions of helping the Awami League to conduct one-sided elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024, ignoring the opposition's demand for a neutral caretaker government and deployment of the army with magistracy power during the polls.
The 10th national election, held in January 2014, was boycotted by most opposition parties, including the BNP. Over half of the 300 constituencies had uncontested winners, which raised questions about the fairness of the election. The commission at the time was led by CEC Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.
In the 11th national election in December 2018, the BNP and other opposition parties alleged that the ballots were stuffed the night before polling day. That election was overseen by CEC KM Nurul Huda.
BNP also rejected the 12th national election in 2024, calling it a "dummy election" as the party did not participate. CEC Kazi Habibul Awal led that commission.