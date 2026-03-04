Asif Mahmud’s bank account records summoned
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has requested banking information relating to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the former interim government.
On Monday, the BFIU sent letters to all banks and financial institutions across the country instructing them to submit details of his personal bank accounts.
In its letter, the BFIU directed the institutions to compile and forward all documented information concerning Asif Mahmud’s personal bank accounts within the next three working days.
Following the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government on 5 August 2024 in the face of the July mass uprising, an interim government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of professor Muhammad Yunus.
Three representatives of the student leaders of the July uprising joined the interim administration as advisers, including Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.
Initially, he oversaw the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
He later assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
On 10 December last year, ahead of the 13th national parliamentary elections, Asif Mahmud resigned from his advisory position.
He subsequently began serving as spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the student leaders of the mass uprising.
When contacted by Prothom Alo on Tuesday night regarding the request for his banking information, Asif Mahmud stated, “To the best of my knowledge, the authorities have requested the bank account information of four advisers, including myself.”
However, Prothom Alo could not confirm whether the authorities sought information on the other three advisers or, if so, who they are.
Asif Mahmud further remarked, “The manner in which this (request for bank account information) has been made public raises questions as to whether it complies with the law. I will personally make my bank statement publicly available tomorrow (today, Wednesday).”
In a Facebook post later that night, he wrote, “Tomorrow (Wednesday) I will personally make my bank statement available to everyone. I had already submitted my income and asset statements to the cabinet division before resigning.”
On 10 February, the interim government published the asset declarations of its advisers.
According to the declaration, as of 30 June 2025, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain’s total assets amounted to Tk 1,534,717, while his liabilities stood at Tk 28,669.
The statement also noted that he did not possess a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) during the 2023–24 fiscal year.