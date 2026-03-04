Asif Mahmud’s bank account records summoned

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has requested banking information relating to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the former interim government.

On Monday, the BFIU sent letters to all banks and financial institutions across the country instructing them to submit details of his personal bank accounts.

In its letter, the BFIU directed the institutions to compile and forward all documented information concerning Asif Mahmud’s personal bank accounts within the next three working days.