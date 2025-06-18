MPs may enjoy freedom in parliament except on no confidence motions, finance bills

Political parties have reached a consensus on amending Article 70 of the constitution, appointing opposition party members as heads of several parliamentary standing committees, and reforming the process of appointing the chief justice.

This consensus was reached during discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday. However, further talks will be held on what the new process for appointing the chief justice should be.

The meeting reached decisions, and these are: members of parliament (MPs) will enjoy full freedom to vote against their own party in parliament on any issue except finance bills and no confidence motions.

The positions of committee chairpersons of four key standing committees— Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Committee on Estimates, Committee on Public Undertakings, and Standing Committee of Privileges — will be distributed to opposition parties in proportion to the number of seats they hold in parliament.

The meeting began at the Foreign Service Academy’s Doyel Hall in Dhaka around 11:45 am and ended at 5:30 pm with a one-hour lunch break. After the meeting, commission vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz briefed the journalists on the day's decisions. Talks would continue with the political parties on Wednesday.

Representatives from 29 political parties and alliances, including BNP, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolan, participated in Tuesday’s talks. Jamaat-e-Islami, however, did not take part.