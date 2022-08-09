Awami League in discomfort, allies not standing beside

Awami League has been in discomfort following the abnormal rise of fuel oil price. Party leaders think such a jump in oil price at one go is the most ‘unpopular’ decision of the government over the past decade.

The partners of Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance and the like-minded parties, too, are disgruntled with the government over the fuel oil price hike. Leaders of several allies even opposed this decision on price hike openly. Some said such record hike is in no way acceptable because people have already been suffering from the higher price of essentials.

The government increased prices of fuel oil by 42 to 51 per cent from Friday midnight. Prices of diesel and kerosene increased by 34 Tk a litre to Tk 114 a litre and price of petrol by Tk 44 a litre to Tk 130 a litre and price of octane by Tk 46 a litre to Tk 135 a litre. Fuel oil price increased at that time when global oil price sees a downtrend. Only Saudi Arabia raised oil price slightly for Asian countries.