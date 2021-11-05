Politics

Raushon Ershad being taken to Bangkok by air ambulance

Staff Correspondent
Rowshan Ershad
Rowshan ErshadFile Photo

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushon Ershad (78), has fallen seriously ill and is being flown to Bangkok by air ambulance.

Raushon Ershad's son and JaPa's member of parliament from the Rangpur-3 seat, Rahgir Almahe Ershad, informed Prothom Alo that the leader of the opposition will be taken by air ambulance at 5:00pm Friday to Bangkok where she will be admitted to the Bumrungrad Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to family sources, Raushon Ershad is suffering from various age-related health ailments. She had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for around two and a half months. She was shifted to ICU on 20 October. She has developed chest infection and her oxygen level has dropped.

Party and family sources said that Raushon Ershad was admitted to CMH on 14 August when she developed serious lung infection. She was kept in the ICU for an extended span of time and then later shifted to a cabin. But as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the ICU on 20 October.

Advertisement

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Almahe Ershad said his mother Raushon Ershad's main problems were age-related. She was very weak and could not speak.

He sought prayers from everyone for his mother's health.

Raushon Ershad is the MP of the Mymensingh-4 constituency.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement