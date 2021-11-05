Raushon Ershad being taken to Bangkok by air ambulance

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushon Ershad (78), has fallen seriously ill and is being flown to Bangkok by air ambulance.

Raushon Ershad's son and JaPa's member of parliament from the Rangpur-3 seat, Rahgir Almahe Ershad, informed Prothom Alo that the leader of the opposition will be taken by air ambulance at 5:00pm Friday to Bangkok where she will be admitted to the Bumrungrad Hospital.