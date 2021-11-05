Raushon Ershad being taken to Bangkok by air ambulance

According to family sources, Raushon Ershad is suffering from various age-related health ailments. She had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for around two and a half months. She was shifted to ICU on 20 October. She has developed chest infection and her oxygen level has dropped.
Party and family sources said that Raushon Ershad was admitted to CMH on 14 August when she developed serious lung infection. She was kept in the ICU for an extended span of time and then later shifted to a cabin. But as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the ICU on 20 October.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Almahe Ershad said his mother Raushon Ershad's main problems were age-related. She was very weak and could not speak.
He sought prayers from everyone for his mother's health.
Raushon Ershad is the MP of the Mymensingh-4 constituency.