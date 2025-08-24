In DUCSU elections two students win two hall union posts unopposed

Due to the absence of competitors, two candidates are set to be elected without a vote to secretary positions in their respective hall unions. They are Rehana Akter and Lamia Akter (Lima). Both of them have submitted candidacies for the post of Outdoor Sports Secretary in two separate hall unions.

Rehana submitted her nomination papers as an independent candidate for the election of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Union. On the other hand, Lamia is contesting under the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatradal panel in the election of the Shamsun Nahar Hall.

On 21 August, the Election Commission, formed to conduct the DUCSU and hall union polls, published the preliminary list of candidates. The list revealed that only one nomination paper had been submitted for the position of Outdoor Sports Secretary in both Shamsun Nahar Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.