In DUCSU elections two students win two hall union posts unopposed
Due to the absence of competitors, two candidates are set to be elected without a vote to secretary positions in their respective hall unions. They are Rehana Akter and Lamia Akter (Lima). Both of them have submitted candidacies for the post of Outdoor Sports Secretary in two separate hall unions.
Rehana submitted her nomination papers as an independent candidate for the election of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Union. On the other hand, Lamia is contesting under the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatradal panel in the election of the Shamsun Nahar Hall.
On 21 August, the Election Commission, formed to conduct the DUCSU and hall union polls, published the preliminary list of candidates. The list revealed that only one nomination paper had been submitted for the position of Outdoor Sports Secretary in both Shamsun Nahar Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.
Rehena, who is set to be elected unopposed in Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, is a student of the Department of Public Administration, enrolled in the 2022–23 academic session. She is currently a member of the Bangladesh Under-20 Women’s Football Team and has previously played in the Under-19 Women’s Football Team.
Regarding her uncontested election, Rehena told Prothom Alo, “As I am known as a player, no one else in the hall submitted nomination papers for the post of Outdoor Sports Secretary.”
Abdul Kader, the Vice-President candidate of the Democratic Students’ Union panel, referred to Rehena as a “well-wisher” of their group. He told Prothom Alo, “There may have been some understanding between Rehena and someone from our panel.”
Similarly, Lamia Akter, contesting from the Chhatra Dal panel in Shamsun Nahar Hall Union, is also set to be elected unopposed. She is a student of the Department of Bangla, enrolled in the 2022–23 academic session. When asked about being elected uncontested, she declined to comment at this stage.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday evening, Nasir Uddin, the Central General Secretary of Chhatra Dal, said, “It is merely coincidental that there is no other candidate for a specific post. However, we have not made any compromise or understanding with anyone. It is also unclear why the other student organisations did not announce full panels for the hall unions. It would have been better if there had been strong competition for all positions.”
Dhaka University has a total of 18 residential halls, including five for female students. Each hall union consists of 13 posts, including Vice-President (VP) and General Secretary (GS). Altogether, there are 234 positions across the halls. In the initial scrutiny, 1,108 nomination papers were declared valid.
In the DUCSU elections, nearly 10 panels, including those from different student organisations and independents, are participating. However, no student organisation has managed to field a complete panel across all the hall unions. Among the 18 halls, Chhatra Dal has been able to announce complete panels in 14. While they have not declared panels in every hall, organisations such as Shibir and the Democratic Students’ Union are supporting several independent candidates.
The DUCSU and hall union elections will be held on 9 September. The DUCSU central union has 28 posts, including Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS). For these posts, 509 nomination papers were submitted. Of these, 47 were initially found to be defective.
For the DUCSU Vice-President post, 48 candidacies have been declared valid; for the General Secretary post, 19; and for the Assistant General Secretary post, 28. For the 12 Secretary posts, the number of candidates ranges from a minimum of 9 to a maximum of 19. For the 13 member positions, 215 nomination papers have been declared valid.
Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers by Monday. The final list of candidates will be published on 26 August, after which official campaigning will begin. Nevertheless, many candidates from Chhatra Dal, Shibir and the Democratic Students’ Union have already been engaging with students since last Friday in the form of informal greetings.
Sanjida aims to win through contest
For the first time, the position of Secretary for Research and Publications has been introduced in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections. Independent candidate Sanjida Ahmed (Tonni) has received support from at least five panels, including the Chhatra Dal, the Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance (backed by the Democratic Students’ Union), by refraining from nominating their own candidate for this post. Sanjida was injured during the July mass uprising and her photograph, taken at the time of injury, became one of the most widely recognised images of that movement.
However, the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed United Students’ Alliance and the Independent Student Unity Panel led by Umama Fatema, among others, have announced candidates for this position. In addition, several other individuals are contesting as independent candidates. According to the preliminary candidate list, there are 11 candidates for this post, including Sanjida.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Sanjida Ahmed said, “I want to win through contest. I am preparing my election manifesto and once the official campaign begins, I will take to campaigning. If elected, I will make every effort to uphold the value of students’ votes.”