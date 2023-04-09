Awami League plans fair elections in five cities 

Awami League is preparing to contest in the upcoming city polls, taking for granted that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would not join the electoral contest.

If the main political rival BNP remains out of the election, the Awami League candidates have a higher chance of winning. Hence, the ruling party wants to ensure that the polls are fair and peaceful without participation of the BNP.

On the other hand, the BNP is talking about taking their movement to the final stage to press home the demand for a non-partisan election-time government.

Against such a backdrop, all are now focused on what model the authorities follow in the upcoming elections into five city corporations.