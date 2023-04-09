Awami League plans fair elections in five cities 

Awami League is preparing to contest in the upcoming city polls, taking for granted that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would not join the electoral contest.
If the main political rival BNP remains out of the election, the Awami League candidates have a higher chance of winning. Hence, the ruling party wants to ensure that the polls are fair and peaceful without participation of the BNP.
On the other hand, the BNP is talking about taking their movement to the final stage to press home the demand for a non-partisan election-time government.
Against such a backdrop, all are now focused on what model the authorities follow in the upcoming elections into five city corporations.
The government will try to show that the election commission (EC) is capable of conducting a free and fair election. The ruling party has also taken a stance to extend all out support to the commission to hold free and fair elections in Gazipur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet city corporations.
Several ruling party leaders said their party in no way would meet the opponents’ demand for holding the election under a neutral government. But the international community has also been speaking up to ensure the next parliamentary polls are free and fair.
The two previous national polls are shrouded in controversy as those were marred with electoral clashes and irregularities. Hence, the government and Awami League have a plan to set the upcoming city polls as an example.
Still, the ruling party would face various challenges in selecting candidates for the polls. The party's high command is in a quandary over candidate nomination for Gazipur and Sylhet city polls while the current mayors might be allowed to run for another term in the remaining three city corporations.
The Awami League is a bit worried about the low turnout of voters in the elections boycotted by the BNP. There is a longstanding allegation that the voters turned away from the election due to lack of a contest.
Now, the ruling party will try to increase the voter turnout in the city polls in various ways. It may resort to the position of ward councilor and make it open to all, instead of nominating a candidate from the party.
Awami League has already announced the sale of nomination forms for the city polls. According to the schedule, the Gazipur city corporation will go into election on 25 May while Khulna and Barishal on 12 June and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.
Major challenges in Gazipur and Sylhet
Jahangir Alam, former mayor of Gazipur city corporation, was exempted from his office and expelled from the party. Later, he returned to the party through a general amnesty and is now trying to get the mayoral position back.
Awami League is now in hesitation whether Jahangir will be their candidate for the next election in Gazipur or someone new.
According to Awami League sources, an influential quarter is keen on re-nominating Jahangir. Some others believe that it would give a wrong message if he is re-nominated even after taunting Bangabandhu. They are in favour of nominating Gazipur city Awami League president Ajmat Ullah Khan in the mayoral election.
Ajmat Ullat was defeated by BNP leader MA Manna in 2013. Later, the party selected Jahangir Alam for the next city corporation election. After the exemption of Jahangir Alam, panel mayor Asadur Rahman became the acting mayor of Gazipur. But the high command is not satisfied with his performance.
A central leader of Awami League told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that Jahangir lost his control over the politics in Gazipur after being relieved from the mayoral post. Now, Ajmat Ullah controls the metropolis fully while Jahangir maintains power to some extent with multi-faceted communications.
Sources said the party may give another chance to Ajmat Ullah. But it would stir up factional feud if Jahangir becomes an independent candidate. It seems that the ruling party will not be able to run in the election with full strength, no matter who is nominated. However, it will not be a big deal if the BNP boycotts the election.
In the last election, Awami League candidates came up victorious in four city corporations while BNP leader Ariful Haque, who ran as an independent candidate, won in Sylhet. He became Sylhet city mayor for the second term in a row.
This time, a total of nine leaders of the ruling party are interested to contest in the Sylhet city polls. Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, joint secretary of Awami League’s United Kingdom branch, is at the center of discussion in Sylhet as the high command has special consideration in his favour.
Misbah Uddin Siraj, former organising secretary of the central committee, has also been active for the last few years over the city polls. According to party sources, Sylhet is now divided into two groups - expatriate vs local. The locals consider Anwaruzzaman as a 'guest' politician and assured of united support to any local candidate but Anwaruzzaman.
If BNP leader Ariful Haque runs in the election as an independent candidate, it will be a cause of concern for Awami League, said the ruling party leaders.
Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, joint secretary general of Awami League, told Prothom Alo that it is normal to have many aspiring candidates in big parties. But the party will nominate a candidate who can win the election. And when the party nominates a candidate, all will come up with united efforts to make him the winner.
Current mayors to run for another term in other cities
Awami League leaders do not see the possibility of changing Rajshahi mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton as he maintains a strong foothold thanks to his development works.
He is also a presidium member of Awami League. He would be the ruling party candidate in the next mayoral polls if the party does not think otherwise to bring him to national politics.
Talukdar Abdul Khalek won the Khulna city polls repeatedly and no other ruling party leaders are interested in becoming candidates there.
According to a survey, Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah of Barishal lags behind other sitting mayors of the ruling party. Internal conflict is also evident in Barishal Awami League.
However, Bangabandhu's relative Abul Hasnat Abdullah has an influence on Awami League politics in the entire Barishal division. As a result, the party leaders see the possibility of his son’s – Sadiq Abdullah – re-nomination.
Asked about the overall situation, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo that party chief Sheikh Hasina surveys potential candidates in every election. Popularity and acceptability are considered in the selection process. This time will not be an exception.
He also said, “The voting will be very fair. The election commission will work independently. If BNP participates in the polls, it will be a good contest.”