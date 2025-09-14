9 more leaders, activists of AL arrested in Dhaka
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested nine more leaders and activists of Awami League and its associated bodies in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.
They were arrested for their alleged involvement in sudden processions and activities aimed at destabilising the country, said sources at the DB headquarters
The arrestees were Md Moksedur Rahman Molla Kishore ,47, President of Ward-10, Dhaka South City Corporation Secchasebuk League; Md. Enamul Huda Lalu, 60, former President of Srinagar Thana Awami Sechhasebuk League in Munshiganj; Md. Abdul Gaffar, 56, former member of Ward-09 Dhaka South Awami Jubo League and Publicity Secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami Matsyajibi League; Baharul Islam Titu, 46, President of Unit-5, Ward-24 Awami League, Lalbagh Thana; Md Saiful Islam Liyon, 24, active activist of Mirpur Thana Chhatra League; Naeem Noman, 60, former Secretary of Information and Research and current Secretary of Forest and Environment Affairs, Dhaka South Awami League; Md. Humayun Kabir Rajon, 42, Organising Secretary of Ward-66 Jubo League, Demra Thana; Md. Mohiuddin Matbor, 43, President of Char Samaiya Union Awami League and Chairman of the same Union in Bhola Sadar Upazila; Shikdar Sohel Hazarie, 30, former Vice President of Bhatara Thana Chhatra League and Vice President of Tangail District Sheikh Russell National Children and Adolescent Council, said DC (Media) of the DMP Talebur Rahman.