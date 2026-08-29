Ministers’ responsibility for coordination in districts, or a new authority?

The government has once again divided responsibility for the country’s 64 districts among ministers, state ministers, and Whips of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

According to the government, those designated will supervise and co-ordinate law and order, crime and narcotics control, corruption prevention, good governance, transparency, accountability, and official development and public welfare activities.

However, in the past, similar arrangements drew allegations of undermining the authority of local members of parliament (MPs) and creating dual authority over the administration.

This time, the phrasing outlining these duties is somewhat different. The appointees have not been granted direct executive powers. Instead, they have been tasked with supervision and co-ordination without curtailing the statutory powers of local government institutions and other constitutional and statutory bodies.