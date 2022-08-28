BNP is trying to create chaos: Quader

Rajshahi city unit of Awami League arranged the meeting on the occasion of the National Mourning Day this morning.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders know that prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government could not be ousted from power through elections, so they have chosen the path of conspiracy.

Pointing at the BNP leaders, he said none can assume the state power through the back door now. People's mandate is needed for any party to assume power.