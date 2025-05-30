What is in NCP's framework for poll-time govt?
The National Citizen Party (NCP) proposed a framework for an election-time interim or caretaker government, as well as the appointment of the chief adviser of such a government through parliament.
NCP emailed its proposals to the National Consensus Commission on 25 May.
According to NCP sources, the proposal will be formally handed over once the commission begins the second round of discussions with political parties, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of June.
The Constitution Reform Commission also recommended incorporating a provision for an ‘interim government’ in the constitution, as well as proposed a framework for such a government.
During the Consensus Commission’s first phase of discussions with political parties, almost all political parties agreed to the matter of an election-time interim or caretaker government.
But, no consensus has yet been reached on the framework of such a government.
The Constitution Reform Commission said in its proposal that the interim government would be formed after the tenure of parliament ends or if parliament is dissolved, and would remain in power until the next elected government is sworn in.
According to the commission, the maximum duration of interim government would be 90 days. The advisory council would consist of a maximum of 15 members, including the chief adviser. The chief adviser would be appointed by a National Constitutional Council (NCC) formed by the executive, judiciary, and legislature.
A minimum of seven out of nine members of the NCC must reach a consensus to appoint any individual as the chief adviser. If the chief adviser cannot be appointed through this process, the Constitution Reform Commission also proposed six more ways to appoint the chief adviser. The other advisers in the advisory council will be nominated by the chief adviser.
According to the NCP, the election-time government can be called ‘election-time interim government’ or ‘election-time caretaker government’.
They proposed forming an 11-member all-party committee at least three weeks before the dissolution of the lower house of parliament. The number of members from each parliamentary party in the committee would be determined based on proportional representation from the votes received.
Any party having votes over 5 per cent is eligible to include members in the parliamentary committee, it said.
Members of both upper and lower houses will be eligible to be members of the committee. The ruling party, the main opposition, and other opposition parties would each propose the names of three non-partisan individuals, totalling nine names for the chief adviser of the election-time interim/caretaker government.
NCP further said the proposed names must be made public. The proposed names would be sent to an all-party parliamentary committee, and the committee would finalise a name of the chief adviser with an 8-3 majority vote.
If no candidate among the proposed names is finalised through this process, the upper house will elect the chief adviser based on ranked-choice voting.
The NCP also highlights some disqualifications for becoming chief adviser. These include: anyone convicted of corruption or any criminal offense, anyone with credible and acceptable evidence of moral turpitude, anyone holding currently or formerly holding membership of a political party or its affiliated or shadow organisations, and anyone making political remarks in the past.
Speaking about this, NCP joint convener Sarwar Tushar told Prothom Alo that outlining the framework for a peaceful and uninterrupted power transition process is crucial in this reform agenda.
In the past, political parties came to office through election and then showed a tendency to cling to power in an undemocratic manner. A permanent solution for peaceful power transition must be found to prevent such ulterior motives.
The NCP recommended appointing the election-time chief adviser through an all-party parliamentary committee. As a result, the formation of caretaker governments with the individuals loyal to the ruling party will stop, as well as the path to hold free and fair elections will be smoother.