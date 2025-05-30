What is in NCP's framework for poll-time govt?

The National Citizen Party (NCP) proposed a framework for an election-time interim or caretaker government, as well as the appointment of the chief adviser of such a government through parliament.

NCP emailed its proposals to the National Consensus Commission on 25 May.

According to NCP sources, the proposal will be formally handed over once the commission begins the second round of discussions with political parties, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of June.

The Constitution Reform Commission also recommended incorporating a provision for an ‘interim government’ in the constitution, as well as proposed a framework for such a government.

During the Consensus Commission’s first phase of discussions with political parties, almost all political parties agreed to the matter of an election-time interim or caretaker government.

But, no consensus has yet been reached on the framework of such a government.