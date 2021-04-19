Religious leaders being arrested indiscriminately: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that country’s religious leaders and scholars are being arrested indiscriminately.

He said it is unfortunate that those who are respected by the people have been arrested. Fabricated lawsuits are also being lodged against them (religious leaders and scholars).

Mirza Fakhrul made this allegation on Monday in a virtual press conference.

He said, “A crackdown is being launched for the last few days in the name of lockdown. Through that crackdown, leaders and activists of BNP and the religious leaders and scholars are being arrested indiscriminately. Many false cases are also being filed against them.”