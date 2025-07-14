Election must be held in February, there’s no alternative to it: Mirza Fakhrul
Now our goal is only one - the election must be held in February of 2026, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.
“Our goal is only one now - the election in Bangladesh must be held in February of 2026. There is no alternative to that,” he stated while addressing a rally in front of the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area today.
The BNP secretary general further said, “We will not compromise regarding the election. We want the election, and we want it to happen at the time that has been decided.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was addressing as the chief guest of a rally and procession, organised by Dhaka city north and south units of the BNP, in protest against continuous conspiratorial lies and negative propaganda about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and on demand of exemplary punishment for the brutal killing near Mitford Hospital.
Just when people have become hopeful of an election after the meeting in London, at that moment several political quarters and some other cliques have been conspiring to take politics at a different route, Mirza Fakhrul alleged.
“Such conspiracy is nothing new. These conspirators are trying to destabilise Bangladesh once again. They have been trying so that no election takes place in Bangladesh,” he stated.
Mirza Fakhrul termed this planning as “extremely dangerous”.
“When the chief adviser confirmed Tarique Rahman during the meeting in London that there will be an election this time, since then that quarter has become crazy. Those who speak against Tarique Rahman and the BNP, are enemies of democracy and enemies of the country,” he added.
Without taking anyone’s name, the BNP secretary general said those who are now speaking and chanting slogans against Tarique Rahman in obscene language, thought the BNP will backtrack if they say use such languages. But the BNP is that party that time and again fought back all the challenges.
Mirza Fakhrul also warned the party leaders and activists that a certain quarter is trying very hard to entrap the BNP by making them excited.
He further expressed that the BNP waged a movement along with the people to goodbye to the fascists. The party will erect a bulwark so that no more fascist could arise in this country.