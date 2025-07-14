Election must be held in February, there’s no alternative to it: Mirza Fakhrul

Now our goal is only one - the election must be held in February of 2026, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.

“Our goal is only one now - the election in Bangladesh must be held in February of 2026. There is no alternative to that,” he stated while addressing a rally in front of the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area today.

The BNP secretary general further said, “We will not compromise regarding the election. We want the election, and we want it to happen at the time that has been decided.”