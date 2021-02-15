Rezaul takes charge as CCC mayor

Later, he went to the CCC conference room and exchanged views with the CCC officials. Chief revenue officer Mofidul Alam, chief health officer Selim Akhtar, chief engineer Lt. Colonel Sohail Ahmed and chief urban planning officer Rezaul Karim, among others, were present at the function.

The CCC election was held on 27 January, Reazaul Karim Chowdhury won the election defeating BNP candidate Dr Shahdat Hossain over three lakh votes.