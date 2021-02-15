Rezaul takes charge as CCC mayor

City Awami League joint secretary Rezaul Karim Chowdhury today took the charge as the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), reports BSS.
CEO of CCC Kazi Mohammad Mozemmel Hoq welcomed Rezaul when arrived at CCC office at 2 pm today. After taking charge, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury along with CCC officials participated a munajat and Doa mahfil in CCC conference room.
Later, he went to the CCC conference room and exchanged views with the CCC officials. Chief revenue officer Mofidul Alam, chief health officer Selim Akhtar, chief engineer Lt. Colonel Sohail Ahmed and chief urban planning officer Rezaul Karim, among others, were present at the function.
The CCC election was held on 27 January, Reazaul Karim Chowdhury won the election defeating BNP candidate Dr Shahdat Hossain over three lakh votes.