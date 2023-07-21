Awami League thinking of elections without BNP

With the national parliamentary election looming up ahead, Awami League is drawing up its plans. The party’s election strategy is not giving any consideration to BNP or the other parties who are waging a movement. They are going ahead with their plan to hold the election in accordance to the present system under the constitution. However, they are also taking into account what strategy to adopt if eventually BNP does join the election. This was apparent when speaking to top levels in the government and Awami League.
BNP, meanwhile, is carrying out its movement with a one-point demand for the government to resign. Till now the party remains firm in this stand not to join any election under Sheikh Hasina. Awami League top leaders feel that by raising such a demand, BNP has closed the doors on dialogue. They are therefore planning to hold the election in due time, and in accordance to the constitution. If BNP does not join the polls on its own accord, the government will take no initiative to bring them to the election.
As part of its preparations for the election, Awami League also wants to take control of the streets and so are coming up with counter programmes to tackle BNP’s movement. An extended meeting of Awami League’s central working committee has been summoned on 30 July to convey the election message to the party leaders and activists all over the country. The party’s district and upazila level leaders have been invited to join the meeting in Dhaka too.
The ruling party has also taken initiative to activate the 14 party alliance. Last Wednesday, after a gap of 16 months, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with leaders of the 14 party at her official residence Gana Bhaban. At the meeting she spoke about contesting in the elections as an alliance, as was done in the past three elections. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday, top leader of one of the 14 party allies, Dilip Barua, said the prime minister is proceeding ahead with the elections on schedule. The allies are no longer in any dilemma over the matter.
At the 14 party meeting chaired by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, it was also decided to hold meetings and rallies as an alliance. A senior leader of Awami League told Prothom Alo that they feel, outside of the alliance, Jatiya Party will also join the election. They will also make an effort to draw in other parties who are not involved in a movement with BNP.
Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, however, told Prothom Alo that they were observing the situation. They will take a decision about the election a bit later.
There has also been a move for quite some time now to form another alliance of 15 to 20 parties who have proximity with ruling Awami League. Almost all of these are Islamic parties. Giving lead to these parties is the chairman of one faction of Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote, Misbahul Rahman Chowdhury. He told Prothom Alo that they were in the final stages of forming the alliance.
Political analysts say that they feel Awami League wants more parties and alliances, outside of the 14 party and Jatiya Party, to participate in the election. This will make it easy to show that various parties and alliance took part in the election.
In May, the US came up with a new visa policy to ensure that the election is free and fair. Then in July, US state department undersecretary Uzra Zeya came on a Dhaka visit. She spoke to various levels of the government about the election and human rights.
Also, a European Union delegation visited Bangladesh to determine whether or not to send an election observation team. The diplomatic activities of the western countries including the US, are eye catching. They are speaking both of a free and fair election, as well as a competitive one too.
This situation is creating certain tensions, but the government has decided to ignore this. Leader of a major 14 party ally Workers Party, Rashed Khan Menon, told Prothom Alo that the government is not taking the activities of the foreigners into cognizance. The 14 party is also in favour of holding the elections under the constitution and in the scheduled time.
Several leaders of Awami League, though, have said the government and various levels of the party have ostensibly displayed a hard stance towards the activities of the foreign diplomats, they are also unwilling to allow the US and other western countries to lean towards BNP. But the government will not relent when it comes to the opposition demand. Member of Awami League’s advisory council ad coordinator of the 14 party alliance, Amir Hossain Amu, said. “If BNP comes to the election, fine; if it doesn’t, the election will still take place.”
From the very outset, Awami League has adopted a non-compromising stance regarding BNP’s demand for a non-party government.
Awami League has taken up an even severer stand regarding their one-point demand. A senior leader of the government, speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, said certain elements within Awami League said the party had mulled over bringing BNP to the election or resolving the situation through dialogue. But after the one-point demand was announced, the party arrived at a consensus not to relent.
BNP may take up a sterner stance in September to disrupt law and order and create unrest. The government may then turn tougher.
BNP leaders interpret the situation differently. They feel that from the very start Awami League has maintained that it would not relent. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo, “We have been forced to take up this one-point demand. If Awami League wants to remain in power and hold a one-sided election, the people will judge. If such an election is held, it will not gain credibility.”
BNP leaders have said that the situation has gone too far for them to back out. They feel that it won’t be so easy for Awami League to hold a one-sided election.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad, speaking to Prothom Alo, said if Awami League gives in to BNP’s one-point demand, it will be perceived that they will face political defeat.
Then again, if BNP does join the election, many will feel that the party has faced political defeat. Under such circumstances, neither side wants to compromise. Discussions or dialogue are not easy in such a situation.