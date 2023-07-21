Awami League thinking of elections without BNP

Political analysts say that they feel Awami League wants more parties and alliances, outside of the 14 party and Jatiya Party, to participate in the election. This will make it easy to show that various parties and alliance took part in the election.

In May, the US came up with a new visa policy to ensure that the election is free and fair. Then in July, US state department undersecretary Uzra Zeya came on a Dhaka visit. She spoke to various levels of the government about the election and human rights.

Also, a European Union delegation visited Bangladesh to determine whether or not to send an election observation team. The diplomatic activities of the western countries including the US, are eye catching. They are speaking both of a free and fair election, as well as a competitive one too.

This situation is creating certain tensions, but the government has decided to ignore this. Leader of a major 14 party ally Workers Party, Rashed Khan Menon, told Prothom Alo that the government is not taking the activities of the foreigners into cognizance. The 14 party is also in favour of holding the elections under the constitution and in the scheduled time.

Several leaders of Awami League, though, have said the government and various levels of the party have ostensibly displayed a hard stance towards the activities of the foreign diplomats, they are also unwilling to allow the US and other western countries to lean towards BNP. But the government will not relent when it comes to the opposition demand. Member of Awami League’s advisory council ad coordinator of the 14 party alliance, Amir Hossain Amu, said. “If BNP comes to the election, fine; if it doesn’t, the election will still take place.”