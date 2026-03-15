PM to launch nationwide canal excavation from Dinajpur Monday

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate a nationwide programme tomorrow, Monday morning to excavate and re-excavate rivers, canals and water bodies aimed at improving irrigation, boosting agricultural production and strengthening water management.

The prime minister will formally launch excavation of 53 canals across the country by initiating the excavation work of a canal at Kaharole upazila in Dinajpur district.

Prime minister's press secretary Saleh Shibly today told BSS that the premier will visit Dinajpur district tomorrow to inaugurate the nationwide canal excavation and re-excavation programme.