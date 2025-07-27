You can't be in politics, yet not want the election: Amir Khasru

Amir Khasru said, in countries were such revolutions took place and where there were efforts to delay the elections, divisions emerged. There were civil wars. These countries became failed states. Those who managed to return to democracy by speedily holding elections, did well financially, socially and democratically.

The BNP leader said that there would not be a consensus on everything, adding, "We are different parties and there won't be consensus on everything. We must remain united on national issues. Political ideology, thoughts and philosophy are different. There wouldn't be democracy without these differences. We are not here for a one-party rule or for BKSAL."

He further said, "There can be differences of opinion, but we must be tolerant towards each other. We cannot take up confrontational politics. There can be differences, but there must be respect."