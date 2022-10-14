Gaibandha by-election: Polling centre goons were outsiders   

Most of the 14 presiding officers and nine Jatiya Party agents spoke about the intrusion of outsiders into the polling stations.

Mizanur Rahman, who was a polling agent of Jatiya Party at Beragram Government Primary School, said the ruling party activists kicked him out of the polling centre at the beginning of voting. Later, they cast votes in favour of the ‘boat’ symbol using their influence.

Mizan also said that none of the intruders were known to him. They all were outsiders.

Shajahan Miyan, another polling agent of the Jatiya Party, said his party appointed four agents at the polling centre, but they all were thrown out by the ruling party activists.

Jahangir Miyan, a Jatiya Party agent at Gobindapur Government Primary School polling centre, said there were eight agents of Jatiya Party at the centre. But the supporters of the ‘boat’ symbol intimidated them and threw them out of the centre.

The issue was reported to the police and the presiding officer, but no action was taken against them, he added.

On condition of anonymity, a polling officer of the centre said some people entered the secret room and ensured voting in favour of ‘boat’. Presiding officer Alim Uddin said he brought the JaPa agents back to the polling centre after receiving complaints.

Faruk Sarder, Rubel Miyan, and Azadul, other agents of JaPa, also made similar complaints.