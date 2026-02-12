BNP alleges push by Jamaat activists after leader dies at polling centre in Khulna
A Khulna city BNP leader, Mohibuzzaman Kochi, 60, died after going to a polling centre in Khulna today, Thursday. The incident occurred around 9:00 am at the Khulna Alia Madrasah polling centre. Mohibuzzaman Kochi was a former office secretary of the Khulna city BNP.
According to BNP allegations, Kochi had gone to cast his vote at the centre in the morning. When he objected to canvassing inside the centre, activists from rival Jamaat pushed him, causing him to fall. He reportedly hit his head after falling. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead.
Mizanur Rahman, convener of the metropolitan BNP media cell, told Prothom Alo that Kochi had long suffered from heart disease and had gone to vote early in the morning. There had been tension at the centre since morning.
He alleged that the principal of the Alia Madrasah, Abdur Rahim — who was involved in Jamaat campaigning — and his associates pushed Kochi when he tried to intervene, causing him to hit his head on a tree. He was later taken to a private medical college hospital where physicians declared him dead.
No statement could be obtained from principal Abdur Rahim Mia. However, Mahbubur Rahman, the centre director for Jamaat, told journalists that BNP supporters were forcing their female activists out of the centre.
“I intervened, and during the commotion one of them fell ill. Later we heard he had died. There was no pushing or assault,” he said.
Nazrul Islam, BNP-nominated candidate for Khulna–2, said: “A shadow of grief has fallen over BNP in Khulna. This morning at the Alia Madrasah centre, former office secretary of Khulna BNP Mohibuzzaman Kochi was killed following an attack by a Jamaat leader. We demand the immediate arrest of the madrasa principal and his associates, as well as legal action against those who ordered it.”