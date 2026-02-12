BNP alleges push by Jamaat activists after leader dies at polling centre in Khulna

A Khulna city BNP leader, Mohibuzzaman Kochi, 60, died after going to a polling centre in Khulna today, Thursday. The incident occurred around 9:00 am at the Khulna Alia Madrasah polling centre. Mohibuzzaman Kochi was a former office secretary of the Khulna city BNP.

According to BNP allegations, Kochi had gone to cast his vote at the centre in the morning. When he objected to canvassing inside the centre, activists from rival Jamaat pushed him, causing him to fall. He reportedly hit his head after falling. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead.

Mizanur Rahman, convener of the metropolitan BNP media cell, told Prothom Alo that Kochi had long suffered from heart disease and had gone to vote early in the morning. There had been tension at the centre since morning.